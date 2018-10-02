× Hazel Green men indicted for capital murder in 2016 mobile home burning

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – A Madison County grand jury has indicted two men on capital murder charges in connection with a 2016 mobile home fire.

The indictments charge Justin Dewayne King, 29, and Dakota Allen Vickers, 20, with kicking, choking and strangling Danny Smith while stealing prescription medication from Smith.

Smith’s body was found in a burned mobile home in September 2016.

King and Vickers are each charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of arson. Vickers also is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.

King is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond. Court records indicate Vickers is out of jail on $25,000 bond and required to check in weekly.