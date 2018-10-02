Football head injuries are rare, but the most common injuries are occur in the knee & shoulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Football is a game millions of people love. It`s even more popular in the Tennessee Valley, but the game comes with risks.

"Injuries are innate in football and collision sports. It`s usually due to the size of the athletes, the speed at which they play and just the collision nature of the sport," said Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Dr. Stanton Davis.

Players wear protective gear to help stop injuries from occurring, but sometimes you can get hurt. One injury, in particular, is rare - head injuries.

"You can get concussions which don`t include any type of anatomic problem like a bleed, but lately in the news, we`ve seen that two athletes that have had bleeds from the impact," explained Dr. Davis.

Davis says this is why it`s important schools have the right sports medicine team on the sidelines. He notes head injuries are caused by the speed or velocity of the injury or a failure of the protective equipment players have.

"There`s been a lot of changes to helmets to try and allow for more impact and less concussion of the skull," said Dr. Davis.

The most common injuries associated with football involves the knee and shoulder.

"You have ACL, PCL injuries, and meniscal tears. Those are occurrences in the knee. With the shoulder, you will see shoulder dislocation or sprain," detailed Dr. Davis.

He says most shoulder injuries can be treated non-surgical, but ACL injuries are unforgiving injuries that cause a lot of instability to the knee. "It can progress further damage to the knee if it`s not addressed immediately or urgently," Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis said a lot of these injuries can be prevented during preseason preparation. He said Madison County athletes are fortunate to work with a lot of athletic trainers.

Huntsville Hospital works in coordination with the Orthopedic Center and puts trainers on the field with the athletes.