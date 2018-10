× Firefighters respond to house fire in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters said no one was injured in a fire at a home on Solitude Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Albertville Fire Department said firefighters responded to 204 Solitude Avenue around 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters got the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

The house was vacant, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.