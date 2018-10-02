× Court documents detail another woman’s claim of inappropriate touching, kissing during exam by Dr. Dick

DECATUR, Ala. – Court documents detail another woman’s accusations against Dr. Michael Dick who practices at Alabama Medicine & Rheumatology. The office remains open, and the state’s board of medical examiners confirmed Dr. Dick is still licensed.

According to the new documents, a woman claims Dr. Dick touched her breasts and abdomen area, then removed his hands from her pants and kissed her on the mouth. This woman is one of the two cases bound for a jury trial in Morgan County’s circuit court following Dr. Dick’s decision to plead guilty and appeal it on Friday.

Dr. Dick denies the allegations against him. There hasn’t been a trial set yet for this case.

Decatur Police confirmed there is one other case against Dr. Dick going in front of a grand jury in Morgan County. We have reached out to the Morgan County District Attorney to clarify the exact case. The district attorney’s office said he was not available on Tuesday.

Authorities said all other complaints against Dr. Dick, at least five, are dismissed because of the statute of limitations.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners acknowledged the convictions on Friday. Wilson Hunter, the board’s general counsel, provided this statement:

“We have been investigating Dr. Dick, and with the convictions, we can now take action without compromising the criminal case. Now, we will present the results of our own investigation, alongside the convictions, at the next board meeting. At that time, the board will determine whether and what charges may be filed.”

There’s also a civil case pending against Dr. Dick and, according to plaintiff’s lawyers, at least 15 women are claiming they are victims of sexual assault by the doctor. You can read more about that case here.