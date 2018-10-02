Columbia High School Student faces expulsion after bringing gun to school
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A high school student has been immediately suspended after the principal said they brought a gun to campus Tuesday.
Columbia High School Principal Clifford Porter says his administration received a tip about the student bringing a gun this afternoon. He added within minutes the Huntsville City Schools security and Student Resource Officers found the student and the gun.
They have not released the name of the student, but say they will be recommended for expulsion.
Porter wants students and parents to know the seriousness of the incident.
I encourage you to continue talking with your child about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these incidents very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks.