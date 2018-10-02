× Columbia High School Student faces expulsion after bringing gun to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A high school student has been immediately suspended after the principal said they brought a gun to campus Tuesday.

Columbia High School Principal Clifford Porter says his administration received a tip about the student bringing a gun this afternoon. He added within minutes the Huntsville City Schools security and Student Resource Officers found the student and the gun.

They have not released the name of the student, but say they will be recommended for expulsion.

Porter wants students and parents to know the seriousness of the incident.