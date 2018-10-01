Whitesburg Christian Academy 6th Grade Kidcam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday morning didn't get off to a slow start at Whitesburg Christian Academy! This group of Sixth Grade students was ready to go with a lot of questions, stories and thoughts about the weather that impacts us every day in Huntsville. I like to challenge groups like this to think critically - even if you come up with the wrong answer. They did just that, and that speaks volumes about the teachers they have had through the education experience so far!

Together, we figured out why most of our rain in North Alabama comes from the Gulf of Mexico, discussed lightning and applied some of the how's and why's to other natural phenomena like hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, etc.

I mentioned on TV during the Kidcam segment that I had one question that no one had ever asked me before in a school setting, and I was very impressed that this young man had the big-picture view to ask why it always seems that we have really nasty storms around April 27th.

So why is that? It's our climatology. It's the time of year when instability is high and storm systems that provide wind shear and lift are in good supply. The climatological peak of severe weather season in North Alabama comes around May 4th.

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

Looking for the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt