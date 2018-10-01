× UNA adds third ceremony to fall graduation

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama announced Monday tickets will not be required for their fall commencement ceremonies. The university cited multiple reasons for the change, including, feedback from student and family members on the former plan to issues tickets for admission.

The new ceremony will include graduates from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences on Friday, December 14. On Saturday, two ceremonies will take place for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business. Those times have yet to be determined.

The university notes they will continue to implement a three-ceremony commencement for May and December graduates, while also adding an August commencement in 2019 for summer graduates.