× Thrive Alabama primary care clinic opens to people from all walks of life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Everywhere we go, it’s emphasized that taking care of your health is so important. But recently, whether you have insurance or not, it’s hard to find medical care providers willing to take in new patients … and if you do find one, paying for them is a whole different story.

Thrive Alabama, a clinic with three locations across north Alabama, has expanded its programs to provide primary care for everyone — insurance or not.

Starting October 1, Thrive Alabama will see patients from all walks of life regardless of their insurance or income status. In an effort to meet the healthcare needs of more people in Madison County, Thrive Alabama has become a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike. These centers are known as innovators who look beyond medical charts not only to prevent illness but also to address the factors that actually cause poor health.

“We want to be the clinic of choice, not the clinic of last resort,” said Mark Moore, director of development and marketing for Thrive.

Doctors and nurse practitioners will develop close relationships with their patients, and the clinic wants to continue to expand on that service. Evidence-based medicine, available for everyone.

Many people haven’t seen a doctor in years, simply because they didn’t have the means. Thrive says this is an opportunity for those people to take ownership of their health.

“And that’s a big thing for us, is working with the patients to take ownership of their health, and just have better outcomes,” Moore said.

Thrive is offering health care in a high-tech medical facility.

“Nice waiting rooms, nice exam rooms, things like that,” Moore said. “Has all the modern amenities that you’d expect from a doctor’s office in 2018.”

In time, Thrive Alabama’s Huntsville community clinic will also offer behavioral healthcare, dental services, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, optometry, pharmacy, and expanded Hepatitis C treatment. Thrive Alabama’s Florence and Albertville clinics will continue to offer primary healthcare for people living with HIV, free HIV testing, PrEP (the daily HIV prevention pill), and STI treatment.

In addition to improving individual patient health, Thrive Alabama’s new status as a community health center will save the community money by encouraging people to access primary care at Thrive Alabama rather than at local emergency rooms.

If you’ve been waiting to reclaim your health, now you can start.