Parents arrested in connection with death of Hazel Green infant

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the parents of an infant found dead over the weekend in Hazel Green.

Porsha Dawn Bole and Joshua Lee Foster both face charges of Aggravated Child Abuse in Madison County in relation to the death of their 11-month-old daughter. They are each being held on a $60,000 bond.

The investigation began in the area of 496 Ready Section Rd. and Brier Fork Rd. according to officials

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office have not released a cause of death for the little girl yet. They are waiting for results of an autopsy by the Department of Forensic Sciences. A spokesperson with the MCSO says additional charges could be added, depending on the results.