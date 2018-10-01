HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During this month, Crisis Services of North Alabama has numerous events scheduled to bring awareness to the epidemic of domestic violence in our communities, to help educate the public on signs of abuse, show victims where to find help and remember those who have been killed.
If you are a victim, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Crisis Services of North Alabama Helpline. The number is 256-716-1000. If you would like to help support victims of domestic violence, volunteers are always needed. More information and resources can be found here.
Here’s the current event schedule for Domestic Violence Awareness Month:
- October 1 – Wear Purple Day – show your support by wearing purple
- October 2 – National Night Out – Join local police officers from 5:30-7:30pm for a fun-filled community event at the old Grissom High School campus on Bailey Cove Road.
- October 5 – Copper Top – ‘Open Mic’ night for domestic violence awareness at 9:00pm, 200 Oakwood Ave. NE
- October 6 – Madison Street Festival and Parade – From 8:30am-4pm, awareness materials will be distributed
- October 7 – Statewide Human Chain – 2pm at Alabama A&M University, sponsored by AshaKiran
- October 9 – Limestone County Domestic Violence Awareness and Candlelight Vigil – From 7pm-8pm at Athens State University-McCandless Auditorium
- October 16 – Jackson County Candlelight Vigil – At 6pm, on the square in Scottsboro
- October 17 – Morgan County Candlelight Vigil – At noon, on the square in Downtown Decatur
- October 17 – Kiss A Cop Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – taking place in Madison, Morgan, Jackson and Limestone Counties and Redstone Arsenal
- October 20 – Domestic Violence Walk-A-Thon – From 8am-12pm at Richard Showers Center, 4600 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville
- October 20 – Community Event – From 4pm-8pm at the James A. Lane Boys & Girls Club, highlighting bullying prevention, mental health, interpersonal violence, and suicide prevention with resources available to the Madison County community.
- October 25 – Madison County Candlelight Vigil – Scheduled for 6pm at Oakwood University