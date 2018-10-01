HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During this month, Crisis Services of North Alabama has numerous events scheduled to bring awareness to the epidemic of domestic violence in our communities, to help educate the public on signs of abuse, show victims where to find help and remember those who have been killed.

If you are a victim, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Crisis Services of North Alabama Helpline. The number is 256-716-1000. If you would like to help support victims of domestic violence, volunteers are always needed. More information and resources can be found here.

Here’s the current event schedule for Domestic Violence Awareness Month: