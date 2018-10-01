× Madison County Health Department schedules free flu shot clinics

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department is holding free flu shot clinics this month.

The clinic is open to all ages. Health department officials ask that you bring any medical insurance cards with you.

The dates are listed below. Each day the shots are available from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 2 – District 1 Shed, 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market

Oct. 4 – Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Road, Huntsville

Oct. 16 – Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison

Oct. 17 – Harrison Wellness Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike NW

Oct. 23 – Huntsville Police Department South Precinct, 7900 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville

Oct. 26 – Maidson County Health Department, 301 Max Luther Dr. NW, Huntsville