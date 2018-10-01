× Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose hurt in accidental shooting

Former University of Alabama football coach Mike DuBose was hospitalized Monday after an accidental shooting.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to our news partner al.com that DuBose was airlifted to a Dothan-area hospital.

DuBose coached the Crimson Tide for four seasons from 1997-2000. He resigned before his last season was over and left Alabama with a 24-23 record.

After leaving Alabama he worked as head coach at Millsaps College and as a defensive line coach in Memphis. He has also coached at some Alabama high schools.