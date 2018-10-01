× Federal agents arrest father of Blossomwood student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested and charged the father of the Blossomwood Elementary student who accidentally shot himself after taking a gun to school. Letroy Cole Jr., 41, was arrested Monday on the federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The Department of Justice announced a federal grand jury returned the indictment against Cole on September 26. The charges read that he had a Kel Tec Model P-32 .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol on September 17. According to the indictment, Cole was convicted of a felony possession of narcotics in Cook County, Illinois in 1995 and of possession of a pistol by a felon in February 2002.

“Convicted felons who possess firearms will soon possess bed space in a federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said, in a release. “In this case, a federal grand jury returned a federal indictment with that will be presented in federal court and, upon conviction, a federal judge will impose a prison sentence that will not provide the sanctuary of parole.”

The maximum penalty for the federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the DOJ.