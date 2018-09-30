Your Favorite Celebrity is NOT Giving Away Money on Social Media

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are the newest target of a scam on Facebook that cons people out of money and personal information. The Rock himself has posted a video on social media warning fans to be vigilant and not engage with the people behind this scam.

How the Scam Works

You log into your Facebook account and spot a post in your News Feed. It looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an image of piles of cash, high-end cars, and/or other valuables. The photo has a caption promising you a chance to win these things. It seems to come from The Rock’s real profile: it uses his name and has a photo of the actor.

There is, of course, one small catch: To win, you must pay an entry fee or click a specific link and create an account. However, none of the prizes actually exist. If you follow the scammers’ instructions, they either make off with your money or steal personal information by asking you to click a link and “validate your account information.”

Dwayne Johnson is only one of many celebrities to be impersonated by scammers on Facebook and other social media. Even fake accounts for Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, routinely pop up, so be wary of any offer that looks suspicious.

How to Avoid Facebook Scams

Be wary of offers that are too good to be true. Don't believe everything you read on social media. If contests or "giveaways" seem too good to be true, they probably are.

Don't give money or personal information to strangers. This is especially true if you are asked to pay a fee or provide your credit or debit card information in exchange for "free" services.

Be selective with your "likes" and "follows." Don't spread scammers' posts by blindly liking everything that pops up on your feed. One way to detect fraudulent pages is to look for odd page naming (such as a period added to a celebrity's name) or a recent page creation date.

