“You have to lead the birds!” Hunting lessons from my grandfather

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. – You might say bird hunting is in my DNA. My grandfather loved bird hunting. It might have been because he was an expert shooter. It might have been the satisfaction of putting food on our table. It might have been because he enjoyed spending a day with his buddies. It might have been because he reveled in watching his Brittany work a field to find the birds. Most likely, it was all of the above.

Growing up in the mid-Atlantic region back in the 70’s, bird populations were plentiful. Pheasant, quail, grouse and dove. My grandfather hunted them all with much success.

Pop, as I called him, died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 100. At his funeral, the eulogy I delivered reflected on how my Pop instilled in me a love of the outdoors – fishing, turkey hunting, deer hunting, bird hunting. He incessantly shared hunting best practices. Whenever a bird was flying overhead he would advise me to practice “leading the birds.” Without a gun in his hand, he would demonstrate by raising his arms and following whatever winged creature was flapping by. “Yeah Pop,” I would say. “Got it.”

Just weeks after we buried my Pop, I received an invitation from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to participate in a media day dove hunt at the new Portland Landing Special Opportunity Area. I interpreted it as a sign.

I trekked down to Dallas County on a Friday excited to learn more about the relatively new concept of Special Opportunity Areas in Alabama. After lunch and some presentations from the ADCNR division leaders, I jumped in the front seat of a truck with Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Director Chuck Sykes.

His usual passenger, a six-year-old Australian Shepherd named Syd (short for Sydney) obediently relinquished his co-pilot seat and opted for a perch on Sykes’ lap where he could stick his head out the window and take in all the sights with his piercing steel-blue eyes. Sykes toured me and three other media-types around the Portland Landing hunt tract. Along the way, he described the habitat’s features, “You’re in the Black Belt. You’ve got the best of the best down here. It goes from upland hardwood stands to mixed pine-hardwood stands and cedar glades native to the Black Belt prairie, down to Tupelo and Cypress sloughs. Swamps, creeks, Alabama River frontage. It’s got everything.”

As we arrived at the dove fields, a heavy, lightning-filled thunderstorm threatened. We waited out Mother Nature under a tent and in the cabs of pick-ups – each of us checking out the radar on our various news apps – wondering whether we would be able to get in the intended dove hunt. Fortunately, we had the constitution to stick out.

Once the skies cleared, the Portland Landing crew transported the hunters by UTV around the roughly 50-acre field that had once been planted with winter food plots. I hopped off with Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship.

I hit record on my video camera as Blankenship loaded shells in his shotgun. Moments later, you could hear shotgun blasts off in the distance. Pop pow! Pop pow!

Eventually Blankenship would get his turn. Pop pow! A round fired from Blankenship’s shotgun as he aimed at dove flying overhead. “Too far,” he proclaimed stating he didn’t get anything. Reload and try again.

Commissioner Blankenship would get more chances and even harvest a bird or two. “Shot a couple times, seen a few tail feathers, need to lead them a little further,” he said. “That’s what makes it fun. You have to figure out how fast they’re flying and where you need to be aiming.”

With my interviews complete, it was time for me to trade shooting with my camera for shooting with my gun. I pulled out my Remington 870 Express 20-gauge shot gun that my grandfather gave me, loaded it and waited. The earlier rain mercifully cooled things down. Pop pow! More gunfire off in the distance.

As I waited for dove to present themselves to me, I thought about my Pop and all the years he spent in fields and woods. I recalled how he always kept a bird wing in our freezer to use to train our Brittany, Gunner, and later Jason to find the bird. In reality, the dogs needed very little training. Finding the birds just comes naturally to them. Pop pow! I racked the slide on the stock to advance another shell and eject the spent one. Squeeze the trigger. Pop pow! Two misses.

More birds. More shots. More misses. After several failed attempts, I started thinking and realized the last time I was on a dove hunt was about 20 years ago. Too long. Pop pow! Pop pow! Two more misses.

I desperately wanted to get a bird. I didn’t care about what the other hunters thought. I wanted it to honor my grandfather. Pop pow! Pop pow! Missed again. By now, I’m hearing my grandfather’s voice, “You have to lead the birds.” Pop pow! Pop pow!

With the sun now rapidly sinking below the tree line, it became evident I would not be getting my wish. The wisdom of my Pop’s advice to “swing on any bird” became abundantly clear. For a moment, I closed my eyes and smiled feeling as if Pop was there. I might have even heard him whisper, “I told you so.” I left the Portland Landing SOA a half a box of shells poorer but somehow richer in character.