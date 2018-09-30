Week 5 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 5 of the high school football season!

5. Westminster Christian vs. Randolph - Ian Thies coming off of a big eight touchdown game last Friday. He is looking to go deep at Jackson Billings who lays out to make the spectacular catch. Just short of the end zone.

4. Florence vs. Muscle Shoals - Dee Beckwith back to pass and looks towards the middle of the field and finds Jackson Bratton - the Bama commit. Bratton sniffs this play out from the start, jumps the route and he'll go the other way with it. He's tackled down inside the ten yard line.

3. North Jackson vs. Scottsboro - Tanner Woodall will let this ball fly. Look at Chris Stevens as he goes up to get it with the defender draped all over him. How? Just how?

2. North Jackson vs. Scottsboro - Usually, we're seeing him make big plays on the offensive end, but Lee Witherspoon shows us he's a two-way player. Tip drill. Look what i found. The one-handed pick, and he's going the other way with it. Check his hands for stick-um. What a play!

1. Hartselle vs. Briawood Christian - In overtime, the Tigers up 14-7. Briarwood looking to send this game to double O.T. Andy Lamb says I'll take the ball and the win. The interception in the end zone seals the deal.