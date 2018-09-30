State school board conference delayed after fire erupts in Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hotel guests and conference attendees were evacuated Sunday evening after a fire erupted on the convention side of the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, according to the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB).
The AASB is in the state capital this weekend for a two-day conference on Leadership to Create the Optimal Learning Environment.
The AASB tweeted that the conference adjourned for the remainder of the day, but it would continue as scheduled Monday morning.
Representatives from Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools are in attendance. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education President Elisa Ferrell tweeted pictures of the building. One photo showed smoke rising from the top of the building.
No injuries have been reported.