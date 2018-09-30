State school board conference delayed after fire erupts in Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hotel guests and conference attendees were evacuated Sunday evening after a fire erupted on the convention side of the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, according to the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB).

The AASB is in the state capital this weekend for a two-day conference on Leadership to Create the Optimal Learning Environment.

The AASB tweeted that the conference adjourned for the remainder of the day, but it would continue as scheduled Monday morning.

@HSVk12 @AlaSchoolBoards Fire at the Marriot at #AASBFallConference. The Communications in Crisis workshop will take on new meaning. pic.twitter.com/B4oPf2oXNJ — Elisa Ferrell (@ElisaFerrell12) September 30, 2018

Representatives from Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools are in attendance. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education President Elisa Ferrell tweeted pictures of the building. One photo showed smoke rising from the top of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

I was on fire during my keynote! Literally had to evacuate the hotel…in the middle of the keynote! — feeling concerned at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center https://t.co/4fNbBk5Gsk — Andy Parker (@DRAndyParker) September 30, 2018

No estimate of how long until we are able to get back into building. #AASBFallConference is adjourned for the day. As of now, plan is to resume schedule as planned tomorrow a.m. Watch AASB Twitter for any updates. — AlabamaSchoolBoards (@AlaSchoolBoards) September 30, 2018

Officials with Renaissance Montgomery Hotel have confirmed there is a fire on the convention side of the hotel. Fire Dept is in the scene and Conference attendees and hotel guests have been evacuated to the area across the street until further notice. — AlabamaSchoolBoards (@AlaSchoolBoards) September 30, 2018