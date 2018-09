HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Crews are working to restore power in downtown Huntsville Sunday evening. Officials say service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.

There is currently a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 30, 2018