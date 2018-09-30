× Huntsville toddler featured in Times Square video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville toddler made the jumbotron in New York City in an effort to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. His family says their hope is that people will see him for who he is.

Two-and-a-half-year-old John Issac was featured in the National Down Syndrome Society‘s video presentation on the jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square.

Every year thousands of pictures are submitted to be chosen for the video that is meant to remind the world about the gifts people with Down Syndrome bring to their communities.

“Kids with Downs Syndrome can go to regular classes and they graduate from high school and they go to college, and they have jobs, and they support themselves. The expectations have changed,” said Rick Segrest, John Issac’s father.

“That’s one reason why we want to do these kinds of things is to show like, you know he is worthy of being given the opportunity, and when you give him the opportunity,” said Lara Segrest, John Issac’s mother.

The family said their local Bringing Up Down Syndrome group or BUDS has been a great support for them, and their efforts to show all John Isaac can accomplish.

“We just hope people see him for who he is, and what he can do. And just give him a chance to show them how awesome he is,” said Lara Segrest.

BUDS is hosting their 16th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, October, 6th. The Segrest family asks anyone interested to come out to support the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.