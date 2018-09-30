× Huntsville Animal Shelters to host ‘Fall In Love’ adoption event Oct. 1 through Oct. 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Animal Shelter is hosting a two-week long event beginning October 1, for anyone looking for a new furry friend during the fall break.

The ‘Fall In Love’ event features a $10 adoption special. The special covers multiple fees, including:

rabies vaccination

city license

microchip

spay or neuter surgery

In addition, the newly minted owners receive a free bag of food, while supplies last.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.