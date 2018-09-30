The East Limestone Indians battled against the Athens Golden Eagles on Friday. Eagles won, 30 - 7.
East Limestone vs. Athens – Week 5
-
Athens vs. Hazel Green – Week 4
-
Decatur vs. Athens – Week 3
-
Last chance to donate books for United Way’s 2018 Stuff the Bus Drive
-
East Limestone vs. Scottsboro – Week 4
-
WATCH: Fire destroys East Limestone home
-
-
East Limestone vs. Madison Academy – Week 2
-
East Limestone is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week
-
Authorities seize drugs, guns, vehicles and money in Athens home
-
Gov. Ivey raises reward for info on unsolved Athens murder
-
Elkmont man facing multiple counterfeiting charges
-
-
Dog’s bucket list includes trip to Athens City Hall
-
Rabies clinics to be held throughout Limestone County
-
Construction worker struck by lightning at new Athens High School construction site