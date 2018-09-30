Cullman County church plans to rebuild after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. - A fire destroyed a Cullman County church last month, but in a little more than 30 days time congregation leaders already have blueprints.

Members of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church were packed into the only building left standing after the fire, a hall built in the 1930's used for classrooms.

A meaningful service presented Pastor Daryl Ross with the only hymnal that wasn't completely destroyed in the fire. Many members of the church also saw the new building's blueprints for the first time.

"We want to get everything under one roof. This is our plan. It's to build the sanctuary with Sunday school rooms behind it, so that all of our kids, family, everybody, is in the dry. You don't have to leave the building," Ross said.

The lone surviving structure will be converted into a fellowship hall.

"It's exciting that we've started working on the other building, but the thing about it is that we've just been blessed so much here," member Bobby Henderson said.

One of those blessings is that the congregation has been brought closer together.

"You know, the devil's not going to win. We're going to get glory for the Lord in this and I don't know its just been special," Ross said.

It's even encouraged some to come back to church.

"Some have come home since the fire. We've had some that have come back," Ross said. He says Grace is what is giving them the strength to get through this together.

The new building is scheduled to open its doors July of 2019. At this time, the congregation has not yet set a date to break ground on the new building.