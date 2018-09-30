NOTE: CBS DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHTS TO AIR THE TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THIS SUNDAYCLICK HERE to view the Titans website and network programming schedule.

Athens woman’s Amazon best seller draws on life experiences hoping to help others ‘thrive’

Posted 11:06 am, September 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:09AM, September 30, 2018

ATHENS, Ala. -- You may have heard the saying 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' or 'only the strong survive.'

A local woman not only survived through trial and tribulation growing up in Athens, but she thrived. And now, she's written a book about her path from struggle to triumph -- and it's hit the Amazon best seller's list.

'Only the Strong Thrive' by April H. Collins, is a book that draws on the author's faith and lessons learned to give readers the momentum to 'choose a good way of living, forgive others, free yourself from mental and physical chains and be happier as a result.'

Her chapters are meant to add layers to strength already within and act as a building block not only for the moment but for life.

Collins will be hosting a book signing party in Athens on Wednesday, October 3. At the Boys and Girls Club on West Washington St., guests can enjoy food, music and a question and answer session. The event lasts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon.