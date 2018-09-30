Athens woman’s Amazon best seller draws on life experiences hoping to help others ‘thrive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- You may have heard the saying 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger' or 'only the strong survive.'

A local woman not only survived through trial and tribulation growing up in Athens, but she thrived. And now, she's written a book about her path from struggle to triumph -- and it's hit the Amazon best seller's list.

'Only the Strong Thrive' by April H. Collins, is a book that draws on the author's faith and lessons learned to give readers the momentum to 'choose a good way of living, forgive others, free yourself from mental and physical chains and be happier as a result.'

Her chapters are meant to add layers to strength already within and act as a building block not only for the moment but for life.

Collins will be hosting a book signing party in Athens on Wednesday, October 3. At the Boys and Girls Club on West Washington St., guests can enjoy food, music and a question and answer session. The event lasts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon.