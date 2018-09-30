× 1 dead, 1 injured from three-vehicle wreck in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a woman is dead after her vehicle collided with two other vehicles on Alabama State Route 68 Saturday night.

Public Information Officer Curtis Summerville identified the victim as 21-year-old Carlee Savannah Cranton.

Summerville said Clanton’s 2009 Honda Civic wrecked into a 2018 Ford and 2008 Dodge. The driver of the Ford was identified as 20-year-old Evan Diamond. Diamond was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the third driver was not injured.

The wreck happened three miles north of Albertville around 10:56 p.m., according to ALEA.