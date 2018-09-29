Rally to honor Confederate monument, counter-protest held in downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Dixie Rally on the Square is a rally to show support for Confederate monuments, including the one outside the Madison County Courthouse. Organizers held their third annual event Saturday in Huntsville. For the third year in a row, counter-protestors also gathered.

"I love my country, and I love all people, and I will protect the history of this country, which also includes that monument right there," Dixie Rally on the Square organizer Karen Lower said.

Protesters gather outside the courthouse to show their support for the Confederate monument that was erected in 1905. They say they are rallying to preserve history.

"There is no right or wrong side to history. It is the history and we must appreciate it all so we're not doomed to repeat it," Lower said.

People at the rally say part of preserving history is preserving this Confederate monument.

"This is about honoring those that died, honoring those veterans. And they are legal veterans in this country by federal law now they are national veterans," Lower said.

On the other side of the police barrier, counter protesters had a very different message.

"The inscription on it is infuriating. It says for the honorable cause that was the Confederacy, something like that, and that's just, there's no honor in enslaving people there's no honor in being a trader to your country," community activist Catherine Hereford said.

These counter-protesters want to move the monument somewhere else.

"Just a short list of some of the cities that have removed their Confederate monument and the target in on Huntsville to show that it will come down, that this statue will come down," Hereford said.

And they already have an idea of where they would like to see it go.

"I think that a more appropriate place for this monument would be the Maple Hill Cemetery," Hereford said.

The rally and counter-protest occurred at the same time on different sides of the courthouse square. People who attended both events were passionate, but they remained peaceful. While the police presence was quite large for the event, fewer people attended the rally and counter-protest than in previous years.