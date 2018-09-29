Officials investigating infant death in Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into an infant death in Hazel Green Saturday afternoon.

The investigation began in the area of 496 Ready Section Rd. and Brier Fork Rd. according to officials. Authorities do not yet know what happened.

Lt. Donny Shaw, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said no arrests have been made but two people were interviewed at the Investigations Division. He noted an autopsy will be done at the Department of Forensic Sciences.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Ready Section:

No arrest have been made today. Several persons were interviewed at Inv Div. An autopsy will take place at the department of forensic sciences. The death investigation is on going. In the coming days as I have more information I will update you. Lt Shaw — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 29, 2018