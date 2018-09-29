Grab a free coffee and great deals at participating locations on National Coffee Day

What’s better than a free morning pick-me-up? For all the coffee fans out there — Saturday is the ultimate deal day. National Coffee Day is here once again on Sept. 29 and there is caffeine to snag at restaurants, convenience stores and online retailers.
Here are some of the participating locations:
- Barnes & Noble
- All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.
- Baskin Robins
- Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.
- Bruegger’s Bagels
- Members of the Inner Circle rewards program get a free medium coffee with any purchase through Saturday. You can sign up on their website.
- Caribou Coffee
- With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of coffee at participating locations.
- Circle K
- Get a free medium coffee and Belvita breakfast biscuit Saturday when you download the convenience store app.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- At participating restaurants nationwide, buy a hot coffee and get a second cup for free Saturday.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of brewed coffee at participating locations. Many locations now serve Caribou Coffee.
- FORTO
- For a limited time with the Ibotta smartphone app, get a free 2-ounce single coffee shot at Walmart after rebate. This offer is for Ibotta users who have not redeemed the FORTO rebate before, however, those users might be able to earn 50 cents back for each shot purchased, up to five.
- You can also get a free six-pack of coffee when you subscribe online.
- Krispy Kreme
- Get a free coffee, any size, at participating locations Saturday. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. Participating shops are listed on their website. Also through Sunday, the chain has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee-Glazed Doughnuts.
- McDonald’s
- While not a special specific for National Coffee Day, for a limited time get any size McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2. Both are part of the fast-food chain’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Plus, with the McDonald’s app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free.
- Pilot Flying J
- With a coupon in the myPilot app, get a free cup of Pilot coffee at the travel centers on Saturday.
- Speedway
- Get a free Belvita breakfast biscuit with the purchase of any size coffee on Saturday. No coupon required.