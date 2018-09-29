Alabama’s Jalen Hurts forfeits redshirt by playing in fifth game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The saying “actions speaks louder than words” was exemplified this afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts proved worthy of true character as he stepped onto the field during the latter half of the first quarter – eliminating his chance of red shirting this year.

This selfless act removed all rumors off the table as to whether he would stay on the sideline the remainder of the season. While it’s unsure what his next move would be, since he graduates in December, one things certain – he is a team player.

Head Coach Nick Saban hailed his former starter as a man of character, during a news conference:

Jalen, obviously, handled this extremely well, relative to being a great team player, and team leader, respecting his teammates and sticking with the program here [He] played very well today and took advantage of it. When he does have an opportunity to play, he plays well and tries to create value for himself, which I think would be the message that I would send to all players out there who are trying to take advantage of this new rule.

Earlier this year, the NCAA made a significant change to the redshirt policy. The modification gave players the opportunity to play up to four games per season without using a season of eligibility.