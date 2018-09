Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning caused Huntsville Police to shut down the intersection of Sparkman Drive and I-565.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was headed westbound on I-565 before 3 a.m. when he hit a utility pole. Police found the driver walking a few blocks away from the wreck. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will remain closed until crews are able to replace the pole and get the traffic lights back up.