Marshall County authorities locate missing man from Grant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sherrif’s Office confirms they have located Terry Raymond Smith. Smith was previsouly reported missing by family.

Deputies say Smith is safe and well.

Previously reported

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing man from Grant.

Terry Raymond Smith, 54, was reported missing by family members Thursday. Smith’s family says he has been missing since Saturday, September 22.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.