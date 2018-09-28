× Man, 16-year-old girl extradited to Madison County to face capital murder charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man accused of stabbing a Huntsville woman and his teenage accomplice have been extradited from Clark County to the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville police say X’Zavier Scott, 20, and a 16-year-old girl, face capital murder charges for the death of Tiffany Kelley, 29.

Xzavier Scott and his juvenile accomplice in the Tiffany Kelley murder were booked into the Madison County Jail just moments ago for Capital Murder. pic.twitter.com/cTbGFstL55 — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 28, 2018

Police believe Scott stabbed Kelley and stole her car Sept. 22. Her body was found on Green Cove Road.

Police said Tiffany Kelley was being a good person when she was stabbed multiple times. Police said Scott and the girl approached Kelley at the Dollar General for a ride and she voluntarily gave them one.

They said Kelley was on her way home to pick up some items before driving Scott and his girlfriend to their destination.

Police said as Kelley was about to turn into her mobile home community she was stabbed multiple times. Police said this was when they pushed her out of the car and traveled to Clarke County.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Scott and the 16-year-old girl, who initially claimed she had been kidnapped.

Police believe Scott and the girl had been living in Huntsville for two weeks. They said the two hitchhiked from Clarke County. When they encountered Kelley, police said they were trying to get back home to Clarke County.