Huntsville residents still have questions in the Kavanaugh case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday as Senate Republicans called for a one-week delay so that the FBI can investigate sexual assault allegations facing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly occurred 35 years ago.

The national spotlight is on the Kavanaugh case and it has been for a while now, which means people are talking about it, sharing their thoughts and opinions.

"I really feel for both of them and I do hope in the end that the truth does win out," Huntsville resident Ed Sekerak said.

Many are wondering why Ford has waited so long to come forward and why her story doesn't completely add up.

"You're using this as fuel to hurt someone's reputation," TJ Harbough said.

"If something was that damaging to someone, to a woman or to anybody it could be a child it could be a man, you should bring it out you should get it out," said Phil Phillips.

Others are saying, whether the sexual assault allegations are true or not, Kavanaugh will never come forward.

"Kavanaugh has a very good record, no one is denying that, but I really think I need to know when does any gentleman come forward when there's been a sexual allegation and admit it," Eileen O'Connor said. "I can't remember hearing one time of anyone admitting to that. So why would he do that? He's not going to."

Some are seeing this as a blast of the past.

"I personally think this is a travesty of justice," said Robert Walters. "This is a complete repeat of history with Anita Hill."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the lengthy Kavanaugh hearing, many Huntsville residents have questions about the case and questions they'd like to ask Judge Kavanaugh or Dr. Ford.

"My question for Ford would be, why doesn't she go and file a police report?" Sekerak questioned.

"I would've asked him what difference would it have made if it had been your wife or your daughter?" Gladys Simpson asked. "Would 30 years have made a difference? The time is irrelevant when it's your family or your relative."

"Why now? Why the Supreme Court, why does it have to be the highest?" Robin Birdsong asked. "When he's representing anyone would that not come about?"

"If it happened so long ago, why wait until now to come forth?" Harbough questioned.

"Why now and why only parts of the story?" Phillips said.

"He would not consider an FBI investigation, which would only take another few days and as a judge who would normally sit in a courthouse in a courtroom hearing a case with a defense attorney and a prosecutor, what would he do?" O'Connor asked.

Everyone that WHNT News 19 spoke with said, all politics aside, they have a lot of questions in this case and that there's a lot of missing puzzle pieces and everyone hopes the truth comes out.