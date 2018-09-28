From Fall-like Saturday morning we go back to Summer again soon!

The weekend shapes up warmer and drier for the most part; however, some spotty showers are possible again by Sunday afternoon. Those would be most likely south of the Huntsville-Decatur area. Daytime highs recover to the lower and middle 80s following more comfortable mornings in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next chance of showers

Rainfall over the past week was impressive! Fayetteville came in with the highest ‘official’ total at 6.76” (at the Water Plant). Owens Crossroads had 5.80 inches, and Boaz got 4.97 inches from last Friday through today.

Region-wide, most of Alabama, Tennessee and our neighboring states had around 300% to 600% of normal rainfall from last Friday (21st) through today (28th):

Saturday looks completely dry; Sunday brings in a small chance of some spotty showers, but Monday and Tuesday are looking a little wetter now. The chance of scattered showers and spotty storms is up to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday: not a rain out, not a guarantee of rain for every square inch of North Alabama, but enough to be aware of the showers in the area if they could impact what you may have planned outdoors early next week.

Total rainfall in that time frame? Generally, we look for small amounts of rain on Monday and Tuesday: less than a quarter inch for those who actually get any rain at all.

Hotter with a few showers: The normal ‘last’ 90-degree day of the season in Huntsville is September 15th. The latest one on record came on October 20, 1941 (a close second was October 19, 2016).

Warmth like this is unusual but not unprecedented. Record high temperatures for the first eight days of October are around 92ºF to 96ºF; we’ll stay below that, but we do expect some near-ninety warmth from Tuesday through next weekend. The high humidity will still make it feel like it’s in the lower to middle 90s in the hottest part of the afternoon.

Why so hot? The ridge is still here, and it’s not likely departing for at least the next two weeks. We do expect a gradual cool down through October because of the lessening direct sunlight and shorter daylight hours, but there are no immediate signs of cool air coming southbound anytime soon.