First new engine rolls off line at Toyota's Huntsville facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota rolled out its first engine on the Huntsville plant’s new assembly line, a year after announcing the change that added more jobs to the Huntsville plant.

Toyota Alabama announced in September 2017 that it was replacing the 4-cylinder engine line at the plant with a line that can build 4-cylinder, V-6 and V-8 engines under the same roof. The investment was so Toyota could build its next generation of engines with its Toyota New Global Architecture.

Toyota says the new engines increase power performance and fuel economy. They will be used in RAV4s and Highlanders.

The new line at the plant added 50 jobs, according to the company.

Toyota’s Huntsville plant is one of the company’s largest engine facilities.

The company also has announced a joint venture with Mazda to build a production facility in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. That facility is expected to bring thousands of jobs.