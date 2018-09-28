× Dr. Michael Dick found guilty in patient harassment case, plans to appeal verdict

DECATUR, Ala. — Dr. Michael Dick was found guilty of harassment involving a patient in Decatur Municipal Court after a two-hour trial Friday morning.

Dick had been charged earlier this year with harassment in complaints brought by former patients related to alleged incidents at his Decatur medical practice.

The court today found him guilty of three counts of harassment, and he’s facing a $500 fine and 30 days in jail on each count, according to court records. He was found guilty on one charge today, and entered guilty pleas on two other counts, with the understanding he would appeal the verdicts to Morgan County Circuit Court.

In the first case, it was alleged that Dick inappropriately touched a woman’s face and told her she was beautiful. The woman, Ashley Newcom, testified she felt that Dick was about to kiss her but she pulled away from him.

Dick also testified, denying the claims, saying his conduct was part of a medical examination.