Deshler fans wear pink to remember little girl killed in car accident

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. - A little girl from Russellville was killed in a car accident this week. Deshler High School families wore pink on Friday night to pay tribute to 8-year-old Jaleia Smith.

It was homecoming night in Tuscumbia. The drums beat, a queen was crowned and fans showed up to cheer on the team.

But a little girl was on everyone's minds. "She had her whole life ahead of her," Deshler High School graduate Tiara Ramsey said. "She went home to heaven to be with her mom because I heard her mom died in April."

The accident happened on Thursday morning before school as Jaleia was riding with her father on US-43. Police say the driver of the other car went over the center line, hitting Jaleia's father's car head on, killing the other driver. Jaleia and her father went to the hospital. Jaleia's classmates and teachers found out later that day she had died.

"I hope he lives, but we don't know what God has planned," Ramsey said.

A fitting tribute in this small town for a little girl.

The other driver in the crash was named as Tina Bogue of Town Creek. Jaleia's father is still being treated at Helen Keller Hospital.