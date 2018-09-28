× CBS fires off a full Friday night of premieres

If you’re looking for some exciting television Friday night, look no further than the CBS lineup!

MacGyver – 7 p.m.

Three months after quitting the Phoenix Foundation and moving to Nigeria, Mac puts aside his differences with his father and returns when he hears Jack is the target of a murderous dictator he double-crossed.

Hawaii 5-0 – 8 p.m.

After Steve’s CIA agent friend is killed, McGarrett lets himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible and endures a torturous sensory deprivation tank to find the killer. Also, Tani wrestles with whether or not she will tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house.

Blue Bloods – 9 p.m.

Danny takes on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house, and Erin is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations. Also, Frank and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie.