‘Body’ in bag near park turns out to be discarded sex doll, police say

CINCINNATI — Police in southwestern Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted a “body” near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure wrapped in a garbage bag had been abandoned on a hillside.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was a life-sized female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance.

Colerain Township is about 20 miles north of Cincinnati.