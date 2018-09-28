Albertville High School is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - The Albertville Aggies were the winners of this week's Pep Rally of the Week!

At the pep rally, Aggie boys put on dance routines for the student body, and a balloon-busting relay race had the crowd roaring!

Boaz will travel to Albertville for tonight's game. It was originally to be in Boaz, but a rainy week forced school officials to move the game.

