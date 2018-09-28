Alabama’s congressional delegation weighs in on Kavanaugh hearing, FBI probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, has overcome a committee vote, but now there will be a delay in the full Senate vote for confirmation. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to advance the nominee to the full Senate vote, but after Senator Jeff Flake, R Arizona, said he would only vote to support Kavanaugh's nomination if the FBI conducted an investigation into sexual assault allegation against the supreme court nominee.

His request was quickly endorsed by a few other senators who have yet to make a decision. Democrats and Christine Blasey Ford have repeatedly demanded such an investigation. President Trump has given the OK for the FBI to conduct that investigation and a full Senate vote will not happen until those results are in.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Alabama's members of Congress to find their take on the hearings and the decision to have an FBI investigation.

Senators Doug Jones and Richard Shelby will be part of the final vote for Judge Kavenaugh's Supreme Court nomination. After Thursday's hearings, Jones took to Twitter calling Dr. Ford credible and courageous, asking to postpone the vote and ending the tweet saying he votes no.

I have called for:

—Complete disclosure of all documents

—Subpoena Mark Judge

—Postpone the vote

Dr. Ford was credible & courageous.

What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?

The message I will send is this—I vote no. #RightSideofHistory — Doug Jones (@DougJones) September 28, 2018

Senator Shelby released a statement Thursday saying quote "I know this was a difficult day for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and their families. I appreciate Chairman Grassley giving both sides a fair chance to be heard. I watched the hearing today. I thought that Dr. Ford was credible, but I thought that Judge Kavanaugh came on very strong and was also very credible."

Representative Bradley Byrne of South Alabama was interviewed about this situation.

"Judge Kavanaugh is a good man. I'm not saying anything negative about the women who have come forward, but I don't think they've met the standard for us to vote against Judge Kavanaugh. We need to bring him up, vote him, let's move on."

Representative Robert Aderholt tweeted quote, "Ridiculous. The Senate should not delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh another day."

Ridiculous. The Senate should not delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh another day. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) September 28, 2018

The state's only Democratic representative, Terri Sewell released a statement on Twitter in response to the FBI investigation saying, "This is a small step forward. We need all the facts. We will not give up this fight!"

This is a small step forward – we need to get all the facts. We will not give up this fight!https://t.co/KKVpuRuKU1 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) September 28, 2018

Sarah Sanders confirmed on Twitter that President Trump has ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh's file.

It will be limited in scope and be completed in less than one week.