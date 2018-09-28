× Birmingham man gets life for assaulting ex-girlfriend, killing unborn child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his unborn child and beating his ex-girlfriend.

Al.com reported that Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro sentenced 31-year-old Christopher Ammons Kemp for his conviction in July on charges of felony murder and first-degree domestic violence.

Petro told Kemp on Thursday that she will never forget the autopsy photos. Petro said he had committed a planned, premeditated, well-thought-out and vicious attack.

Evidence showed Jessica Jackson was severely beaten in the garage of her home in Hoover. Jackson survived, her unborn daughter did not.

Prosecutors said Kemp had been stalking Jackson for weeks,

Kemp testified that he blacked out for part of the attack. His attorney said Kemp did not mean to hurt anyone that day.