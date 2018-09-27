× Woman, 8-year-old girl killed in Littleville wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Russellville child and a Lawrence County woman died after a wreck early Thursday morning, police said.

Littleville police said Tina Bogue, 30, of Town Creek, died at the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 43 near Lakeview Drive. A passenger in a second car in the wreck, Jaliea Smith, 8, died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital, police said. Smith’s father, who was driving the vehicle, was still being treated at the hospital.

Police said Bogue’s car crossed the median and hit the Smiths’ vehicle head-on around 7 a.m.

Jaliea Smith was a student at G.W. Trenholm Elementary.