Where is the crisp, cool Fall weather?

October begins Monday, but we’re still stuck in the same unusually warm weather pattern we’ve had basically all of September.

Monday brings some clouds and showers keeping the temperature a little lower, but we could be close to 90ºF again by the middle of next week.

A strong ridge in the area (large-scale area of high pressure that blocks the jet stream’s influence and keeps the cool air away) steals Fall from us for yet another week to 10 days. Until this feature finally breaks down, there’s no Fall for us. The good news is it will eventually give up to the colder air overpowering it from the north! It just may be mid-to-late October before we really feel that change.

Looking long-range for Fall:

We get a few moments, or brief tastes, of Fall-like weather over the next few days. Drier air moving in allows overnight lows to drop into the 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday mornings.

An amazing statistic showing just how warm and muggy nights have been since May comes from Brian Carcione at the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville:

On average, Huntsville sees low temperatures fall to 60 or below by August 22. The latest sub-60 day on record is Sept. 30 (1922). It hasn't happened yet in 2018. — Brian Carcione (@BCCwx) September 27, 2018

The odds of dropping below 60ºF ‘officially’ at Huntsville International are slim this weekend, so it looks like we will set a new record for the latest ‘cool down’ below 60ºF.

What about the next two weeks? It’s unlikely. The outlook is for warmer-than-average temperatures through at least October 14th. After that, there are signs of the cooler weather finally taking control with below-average temperatures expected for the last two weeks of the month:

Jason

