Man, teenager facing capital murder charges in Huntsville woman's stabbing death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say they have capital murder arrest warrants for a man and an underage accomplice in the stabbing death of a woman last weekend.

X’Zavier Scott, 20, and the juvenile are being held in the Clarke County Jail until they can be brought to Huntsville to face the charges for Tiffany Kelley’s death.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Scott and a 16-year-old girl who claimed she had been kidnapped Tuesday night.

Police believe Scott stabbed Kelley, 29, and stole her car Sept. 22. Her body was found on Green Cove Road.

Authorities have not specified whether the juvenile they’re charging is the same person who claimed to have been kidnapped by Scott.