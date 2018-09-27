Try Muscadines in your garden for making jellies or wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grapes are a staple item in most fruit baskets. But, growing grapes in our area can be a struggle. Fortunately, there are native grapes to North Alabama and they are called Muscadines.

Although Muscadines are grapes- they differ quite a bit from the bunched grapes in the super market. Muscadines are native to our region and thrive in the heat and humidity. In fact, most Muscadines are resistant to insects and disease.

Even though there are many cultivars there are only two colors- either bronze green or black purple. These grapes have thick skins and seeds inside, so eating fresh can be a challenge but the juice from these grapes make great jellies or wine.

Muscadines can either be female, which need to pollinated, or self-fruitful which pollinate themselves. It's important to have at least one variety that is self-fertile so that all Muscadines can be pollinated.

If you have some sun and something to grow grapes on- why don't you give Muscadine a try?