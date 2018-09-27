× Spur moving its operations into Stovehouse development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local tech company Spur is the first official tenant for the Stovehouse development on Governors Drive.

Stovehouse Properties and Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate announced Thursday that the tech-enabled staffing company will move into almost 10,000 square feet of space at Stovehouse later this year.

Spur had outgrown its current location in downtown Huntsville, the developers said, and will expand the company’s workforce when it moves into its new location.

Spur is an online staffing company that was launched in 2017 by Glenn Clayton. More than 70 people work for the company, and Clayton said he hopes to have more than 100 employees in the next six months.

The Stovehouse development is located in the old Martin Stove building on Governors Drive. Stovehouse owner Danny Yancey says the 10-acre complex will also have retail shops and a food garden, in addition to office space for businesses like Spur.