Roll Cloud ‘Rolls’ through Albertville Thursday Evening

Did you see this cloud formation in Marshall County Thursday evening?

It is called a “roll cloud”, and it was spotted on our camera networks rolling through Albertville along US 431.

A roll cloud is similar to a shelf cloud, but the “rolling” portion is indeed spinning like a rolling pin, and it is separated from the base of the storm clouds.

So what is a shelf cloud? A shelf cloud is the leading edge of rain cooled air falling to the ground, shoving warm and humid air upwards ahead of it. We see shelf clouds a lot here in the Valley, especially in the summer time and in early fall.

