Police respond to 2 separate wrecks near Highway 20 and Woodall Road in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department is actively responding to two sperate wrecks with injuries at Highway 20 and Woodall Road.

Police say four vehicles were involved in the wrecks including an 18-wheeler.

Traffic is down to one eastbound and westbound lane.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.