Morgan County escapee caught in St. Clair County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man who escaped from a prison work detail in July has been captured in St. Clair County, authorities said Thursday.

St. Clair authorities found Christian Noel Lewis at a barn with his girlfriend, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lewis stole a vehicle and left a work detail at Celebration Arena in Priceville July 26, authorities said. Authorities said they trailed him to Cullman County, then to Addison and Arley in Winston County and finally St. Clair County.

Lewis has been taken back to the Morgan County Jail. His girlfriend, Ashley Talley, was arrested by state parole officials for violating parole.

Authorities said they are still working to determine who helped elude them while he was on the run.