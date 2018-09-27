Huntsville is celebrating its roots throughout October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville is known nationwide as the "Rocket City", but for the month of October, the city is hoping to show-off something else besides space; Huntsville is celebrating its heritage as well.

"The history of our community tells us a path about where we've been and it tells us where we are today, but more than that it is a picture of where we're gonna go tomorrow and that history is something very important that each of us needs to know," said Mayor Tommy Battle.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitor's Bureau is taking the month of October to celebrate our roots and connections.

"We saw that there were already several history focused community events happening in October, so we thought why not tie this all together in a neat pretty bow and present it as Huntsville History Month and encourage visitors to come," said Kristen Pepper with the CVB.

Pepper says she believes all of the history here in Huntsville will drive more tourism to the city and get the community involved.

"We're the birthplace of the U.S. space program, we are where Alabama entered statehood into the United States and we have incredible museums, we have beautiful antebellum historic districts," Pepper said.

Several fan favorites will be coming back to town, like the Maple Hill Cemetery stroll and Huntsville Ghost Walks, but new activities are coming as well. History hikes, a guided walk through the Twickenham historic district and even some of the local breweries are crafting special beers for the campaign.

The CVB hopes residents and visitors interested in Huntsville's cultural and historical offerings will find the month inspiring.

For more information on Huntsville History Month, visit the History Month's website.